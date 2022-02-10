IPRP Meets PEFA Indicators

By IPRP Communications Unit

The Independent Procurement Review Panel (IPRP) has on Tuesday 8th, February 2022 scored B from a Self – Assessment Report on Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA).

The assessment looked into Procurement Complaints Management for the period 2017 -2019.

The self -assessment viewed six indicators on Procurement Complaints Management of the IPRP and scored 4 out of 6 during the external validation.

The external validation took place at the conference room of the IPRP on Wellington Street.

The validation session was witnessed by staff of Ministry of Finance(MoF) and the IPRP.

The IPRP is a creation of section 65 (1) of the National Public Procurement Act No. 10 of 2016. The IPRP is charged with the responsibility to review complaints from dissatisfied bidders about decision of procuring entity.

The Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) program provides a framework for assessing and reporting on the strengths and weaknesses of Public Finance Management (PFM) using quantitative indicators to measure performance.

Speaking during the external validation the team lead PEFA, Charles Hegbor said the PEFA framework includes a report that provides an overview of the PFM system and evidence – based measurement against 31 performance indicators.

He furthered that it provides an assessment of implications for overall system performance and desirable public financial management outcomes.

He said such platform aid governments achieve sustainable improvements in PFM practices by providing a means to measure and monitor performance against a set of indicators across range of vital public financial management institutions, systems, and processes.

Speaking during the session Chairman Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai thanked the team from MoF for assessing the IPRP on the various indicators, adding that the IPRP has made tremendous strides.

He said during the past era the IPRP had been rated D, adding that the institution was not fully constituted.

He appealed to the team from MoF to increase in budget allocation of the IPRP as previous fund was minimal in running the daily operations of the secretariat.

‘’ Our major constraint the Secretariat is without a website, generator in case of any power outage and vehicle for operations’’. He said

He said the role of the IPRP was very vital in the procurement cycle, and that government spends over 70 percent in procuring goods, works and services.