IOM, partners engage stakeholders on GCM and SDGs Agenda

By Mohamed J Kargbo

On May 28, at the Atlantic Lumley Hotel in Aberdeen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Network for Migration (UNNM) hosted a discussion and training session for stakeholders and government officials.

The focus was on the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In her keynote address, Christina Major, Deputy Regional Coordinator of IOM, expressed her delight at attending the event, highlighting the participation of diverse stakeholders and government representatives.

She noted that there are 35 GCM campaigns globally, with nine in Africa. Sierra Leone joined this campaign last November, marking a significant milestone.

Major commended efforts against illegal migration and human trafficking; emphasizing the importance of the training in discussing the role of GCM champions and supporting the GCM action plan.

Hajaratu Sama, National Project Officer for UNNM, explained that the organization, established in June 2001, prioritizes the rights and well-being of migrants and implements organized migration policies.

She highlighted the network’s role in addressing migration issues and enhancing collaboration within the UN system and with national stakeholders.

Sama expressed happiness that Sierra Leone has joined as a GCM champion and assured continued support for GCM implementation in the country.

Zanu Sanusi, Director of Multilateral and Technical Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented the Government of Sierra Leone. He emphasized the significance of the GCM in addressing illegal human migration, noting the challenges and efforts to combat it.

Sanusi praised IOM for their recent training on labor migration and their dedication to migration management and governance.

He also acknowledged their role in facilitating the repatriation of Sierra Leonean migrants.

The event underscored the collective commitment to improving migration policies and achieving sustainable development goals.