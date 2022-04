The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, at this year’s host city of The Hague in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry and Meghan were seen making speeches at the ceremony, and taking part in a junior driving competition, with four-year-old Scarlet and five-year-old Mya taking the wheel.

The Invictus Games 2022 will run until next Friday, with live coverage on BBC One.