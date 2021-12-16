20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Inside the fight for Bangladesh’s independence

On December 16th 1971, Bangladesh finally won independence from Pakistan after nine months of war. The conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and redrew the political map of South Asia.

Dr Kamal Hossain was jailed during the conflict and only released shortly after the Bengali fighters claimed victory. He would later write Bangladesh’s constitution. Dr Hossain told Witness History his feelings as his country won its freedom.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

