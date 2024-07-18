Information Ministry to host President Bio in a National Townhall

The Ministry of Information and Civic Education is bracing up for its biggest event of the year, the National Townhall. The Ministry will host President Julius Maada Bio at the townhall to explain the progress the government of Sierra Leone has made one year since his re-election.

The event will be hosted at Bintumani Conference Center next week Tuesday, 23rd July. The townhall is a way to facilitate dialogue between the people of Sierra Leone and the President, which is a critical part of accountability.

“The President wants to talk to you the citizen about one year of progress with the Big 5. He will be talking to you directly and he will take questions from you, all across the country,” Minister of Information Chernor Bah said on Tuesday during the weekly government press conference.

The event has already attracted major attention from media networks across the country, with agreement already reached with the biggest broadcasting networks in the country to screen the whole event live. Community radios across the country will also broadcast the event.

The townhall will focus on four thematic areas; Foreign Affairs, the economy and the Big 5, Peace and national cohesion and civic call to action.

Already the ministry has released communication to allow people to send their questions directly for the townhall. A web link (https://bit.ly/3Wrvem7) is live now and a toll-free line 818 is also active on major mobile networks to get questions.

Over the last year, the ministry has expanded the civic space by facilitating crucial dialogue between citizens and experts and government officials.