Information Ministry hosts media stakeholders to shape national information, media policy

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The Ministry of Information and Civic Education (MoICE), supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened regional media stakeholders at the New Brookfields Hotel on Jomokeyatta Road yesterday for a crucial consultation on the National Information and Media Policy.

The objective of the meeting was to gather insights from stakeholders to ensure the policy effectively serves Sierra Leone’s public information needs.

Chernor Bah, Minister of Information and Civic Education, highlighted the policy’s vision to create a proactive, progressive, and participatory media and information ecosystem contributing to national transformation.

Bah emphasized the policy’s mission to foster a free, independent, and innovative media that provides timely and accurate information while encouraging accountability from both the media and government.

Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), praised the progress made in the media landscape under the current government, citing the launch of a media manifesto and initiatives addressing journalists’ welfare and misinformation.

“In the next five to 10 years, the policy will focus on media sustainability, gender equality, and access to information,” Nasralla affirmed, urging stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the consultation.

Edward Kargbo from BBC Media Action expressed optimism about improving Sierra Leone’s media environment, emphasizing the importance of policy and regulatory frameworks in supporting media viability and community engagement.

Aimanta Wurie, UNDP Program Specialist, highlighted their partnership with the Ministry and commitment to evidence-based programs, underscoring the importance of foundational research for effective policy implementation.