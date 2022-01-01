India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775

Kolkata’s municipal corporation declared 17 micro containment zones in residential clusters where more than 5 infections have been reported. People living in the zones are not allowed to leave the area to try to contain the spread of the disease.
Ajoy Chakrobarty, the state’s director of health services, said he was holding meetings with private hospitals to ensure health facilities are ready to deal with the rising number of cases.
India witnessed a devastating second wave of Covid-19 last year when the daily…