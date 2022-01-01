21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, January 2, 2022
India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775

The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi, financial center Mumbai and Kolkata in the east, are seeing some of the sharpest rises.
In the eastern state of West Bengal, infections rose to 3,450 in the last 24 hours with at least 1,950 cases reported in Kolkata, the capital. Sixteen Omicron cases have been reported in West Bengal.

Kolkata’s municipal corporation declared 17 micro containment zones in residential clusters where more than 5 infections have been reported. People living in the zones are not allowed to leave the area to try to contain the spread of the disease.

As Omicron spreads in India, mass gatherings spark fears of another wave

Ajoy Chakrobarty, the state’s director of health services, said he was holding meetings with private hospitals to ensure health facilities are ready to deal with the rising number of cases.

India witnessed a devastating second wave of Covid-19 last year when the daily…

