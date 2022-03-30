Indian Temple renders assistance to fire victims

By Amin Kef-Ranger

Nineteen residents of the Carlton Carew Community, closer to the Indian Temple on Wilkinson Road in the West End of Freetown, whose houses were gutted down by a recent fire disaster, received a financial package from the Indian Community through the Indian Temple to help them cope with the stress they are going through in order to rebuild their lives.

The donation was done within the precincts of the Indian Temple and present were Harish Agnani, a Member of Management Committee of Indian Temple, the Priest of the Temple, Pandit Ji Mahendra Dubey, the Councillor of Ward 441 Constituency 130,Mariatu Kamara where the unfortunate incident occurred, the victims and members of the Fourth Estate.

Harish Agnani stated that about two weeks ago he received a distress call from the Councillor, Mariatu Kamara, complaining that a fire disaster engulfed 19 structures within the country leaving the victims in a very sad state.

He continued that as neighbours to the Indian Temple he became interested and showed concern. Harish expressed sympathy on behalf of the Indian Community through the Indian Temple to the victims maintaining that it is good that lives were not lost.

“I sympathize with all of you and pray that God will make provisions abundantly for you to restart your lives and bless you,” he consoled the victims.

He said upon receiving the sad news he relayed the information to members of the Indian Community and some decided to help in their own little ways raising the amount of nineteen million Leones which they will hand over individually to the victims. He said though the amount is small, however, it is better than nothing.

On her part the Councillor, Mariatu Kamara disclosed that when the incident occurred she was thinking of where to get assistance for the victims. She said her thought went to Mr. Agnani, whom she said she has great respect for because of his humility and readiness to always assist whenever he can.

“I explained the plight of my people to him and he assured of doing something,” she intimated adding that a financial package of Le19,000.000 has been raised just to assist with the restarting of their lives. She thanked Harish for facilitating the assistance and profusely expressed gratitude for what she described as a timely gesture and prayed for more assistance to come.

One of the victims, Amara Sesay on behalf of the recipients moved the vote of thanks. He expressed gratitude and hope that more of such will transpire maintaining that they will always ensure that the interests of Indians not only within the community but even beyond are protected.

The distribution of the package to individual victims was done by the Priest at the Indian Temple, Pandit Ji Mahendra Dubey, who also blessed them forming the highpoint of the occasion.