Indian firefighters battle Delhi landfill blaze as air fills with toxic fumes

The blaze broke out Monday at the Ghazipur landfill east of New Delhi, according to the city’s fire services director, Atul Garg. The cause has not been established, but fires can be triggered by combustible gases from disintegrating garbage, he added. Temperatures in Delhi rose to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) the day the fire broke out.

While the blaze has largely been put out, two firefighters remain on site to contain small flames and heavy smoke, Garg said. Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire, he added.

According to Garg, about a dozen firefighters were deployed to the scene, but containment efforts were complicated by precariously placed mounds of garbage and uneven surfaces.

“This is not a concrete floor so you can’t walk on it. You never know when you step on a hole and you fall through,” he said, adding there were no water…

