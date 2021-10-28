India rejects net zero emissions target, says it’s a ‘victim’ of global warming, ‘not a contributor’

The South Asian country on Wednesday rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target, saying historical blame for the climate crisis lay with developed nations.

India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at next week’s climate conference in Glasgow.

But environment secretary R.P.Gupta said India was a “victim” of global warming, and “not a contributor.” He told reporters that announcing net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis.

“It is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net zero that is more important,” he said, adding it was more important for the world to lay out a pathway to reduce such emissions and avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures.

