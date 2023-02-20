In Brussels: EU praises President Bio for bold reforms

By Betty Milton,Information Attache

The President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio has been in Brussels on the invitation of the President of the European Union Council Charles Michel. During his visit, President Bio had excellent bilateral meetings with senior officials of the EU including the EC Vice President Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

President Michel commended President Bio for the bold reforms that he has undertaken during his first term in office focusing on the abolition of the death penalty, repeal of the seditious libel law and the GEWE law. He also reassured President Bio of European Union support to the development aspirations of Sierra Leone.

On his part, President Bio thanked President Charles Michel for the invitation adding that the visit underscored the excellent bilateral relations between European Union and Sierra Leone. He highlighted the preparations for the forthcoming elections and stated that Government had financed about 60% of the ECSL budget.

During the meeting, President Michel and President Bio also discussed the regional security relating to the Sahel region.

The President was accompanied to the meetings by Dr Francis Kaikai, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Ambassador Samuel Tamba Musa, accredited to the European Union and Mr Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, Presse Secretary to the President.