In 1968, Poland’s communist government forced Jews to leave. Today, the country embraces refugees.

Now, it is once again a house of worship, led by the chief rabbi of Poland, Michael Schudrich.

“They simply didn’t tell. It was too painful. The survivors were too traumatized. They made a decision that it’s no longer safe to be Jewish,” said Schudrich.

“In March of 1968, there were rumblings in society against the government,” Schudrich said. Many in Poland rejected the communist party’s tightening grip over the country. “The government decided that the best way to deal with this social tension — the social opposition to the government — was by claiming … it’s all the Jews doing it,” Schudrich said. Scapegoating the Jews was a tried-and-true tactic used by leaders for millennia, and it worked just as the communists, engaged in an internal power struggle, had hoped it would. For this story, Dana Bash’s team spoke with members of her extended family in Warsaw and New York. 1968…

