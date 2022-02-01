IMC gets new chair

February 1, 2022

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

President Julius Maada Bio has appointed Dr. Victor Massaquoi as the new Chairman of the Independent Media Commission (IMC).

Dr. Massaquoi is replacing the outgoing chairman, George Khoryama, who was appointed in October, 2018 by President Julius Maada Bio.

“I have the honor to inform you that in accordance with section (3)2 of the Independent Media Commission Act, 2020, it has pleased His Excellency the President Brig, (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio to appoint you as Chairman, Independent Media Commission, subject to the approval of parliament,” The appointment letter which was dated 26th January 2022 reads,” a letter from State House states.

The new IMC Chairman, Dr. Victor Massaquoi, until his appointment, he was the Director of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE).

He has over 30 years of combined experience in public policy analysis, youth empowerment and employment (alternative livelihood skills), corporate training, and collegiate teaching, communication and media analysis, NGOs program management, development policy and evaluation, research, organizational management, risk analysis and social protection.

He holds a Ph.D. in Development Communication Studies and Social Policy Analysis, MSc Management (Minor in Marketing and Communication), BA (with Hons.) in Communication pol.sc and International Relations.

Independent Media Commission is an Act of parliament that licenses, registration and regulation the mass media institutions in Sierra Leone.