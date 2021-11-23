ILO to Launch Job Creation Project

November 23, 2021

The European Union, in collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone and the International Labour Organization will, on Tuesday November 23, launch a major job creation project for Sierra Leone at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Freetown.

The project called Opportunity Salone is designed to raise the employment rates of women, youth and persons with disabilities by using a market-driven approach to create sustainable, inclusive and economically viable supply chains.

Major focus will be on SMEs and cooperatives. Currently, Small and Medium Enterprises in Sierra Leone suffer from stunted growth due to low access to information, poor infrastructure, limited access to finance, and weak capacity to scale up businesses.

These constraints have been shown to disproportionately affect women entrepreneurs.

Opportunity Salone will also be supporting the maintenance of feeder roads to improve access to markets, specifically in the districts of Bo, Bombali, Kenema and Port Loko.

These improved roads will reduce transport and input costs, increase timely input availability and consequently can result in higher agricultural productivity.

It is estimated that Opportunity Salone will create between 2,000 and 4,000 jobs in the short run to maintain up to 200km of rural feeder roads.

In the long term, the project will contribute significantly to sustainable job quality as well as strengthened and inclusive agricultural value chains.

The Opportunity Salone Programme will be implemented over 48 months by the ILO, in partnership with government ministries and institutions, SME and Road Agencies, Local Authorities and SMEs in the 4 targeted districts.

The project is funded by the European Union.