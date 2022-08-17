Illegal sand mining destroys graves, environment in Goderich community,

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Due to illegal sand mining in the Goderich community, Western Rural District, which has threatened the cemetery, residents of the community have started getting the effect of environmental degradation as they have claimed that their loved ones buried in the cemetery have no rest and respect any longer in their graves.

Goderich is an affluent neighbourhood in the West end of Freetown which lies about 13 miles (20 kilometres) from the centre of Freetown. It has a population of about 19,209, according to the 2004 census. Goderich has a high standard of living and is wealthiest neighbourhood in Freetown.

The persistent illegal sand mining at Funkia beach in Goderich has damaged the graveyard with rapid destruction of graves, thereby leaving corpses floating on the beach whenever it rains heavily.

“Anytime flooding occurs, we see corpses and coffins floating,” a fisherman, Joseph Sesay, told this medium of how frequently corpses are being exposed due to illegal sand mining around the graveyard.

He reiterated that their loved ones buried in the said cemetery have no rest, a development, he said has prompted stakeholders, including the Member of Parliament and councillors to raise alarm for the attention of the relevant authorities to take immediate action.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 110, Hon. Kadie Davies, expressed grave concern over the unpleasant development in the community caused by illegal sand mining.

She said persistent sand mining activity has brought great disrespect to the dead, in addition to destroying the seaside environment.

Madam Davies said remains of their loved ones were no longer respected because they were being washed away by the flow of water, adding that the situation has now become more alarming as many youth see sand mining as the only means of survival.

Hon. Davies said over the years, nobody has done anything about the issue with the practice of sand mining escalated and posing negative effect on the environment. She said when miners dig out layers of the sand, the river bank becomes less stable and more dangerous, causing quick sands and exposing the earth.

Also speaking to this medium, the Councillor for Ward 386, Constituency 110, Mohamed Mansaray, said even though all efforts were being made to protect the cemetery, yet, sand miners continue to undermine the process, exposing the soil and damaging the environment.

He said as stakeholders, they had personally tried to secure the cemetery from the floods, but the uncontrolled illegal sand mining continues to pose great challenge to the cemetery.

“We the stakeholders in Constituency 110 are therefore calling on government through the Ministry of Environment and that of Lands and Country Planning to take robust and sustained action to control sand mining at Goderich, in order to avoid environmental degradation,” he said.

He suggested that the government should deploy beach guards for them to permanently patrol in beaches, including the Funkia beach.