IGR launches citizens’ manifesto report

By Yusufu S. Bangura

With support from Irish Aid, Institute for Governance Reform (IGR) has launched the assessment report on the citizens’ manifesto review process with the topic ‘My vote, my life’.

The launching ceremony took place at the New Brookfields’ Hotel, New England Ville in Freetown.

Giving a background on the citizens’ manifesto report, Citizens Manifesto’s Review Committee team lead,Madam Valnora Edwin, said the idea behind the Citizen’s Manifesto was to place citizens at the forefront of shaping a democratic and accountable political system in Sierra Leone.

She said the Review Committee of the Citizen’s Manifesto provided plenary feedback on the peoples manifesto review process and as part of that endeavour, the secretariat integrated the inputs and completed the evaluation of political parties and presidential candidates’ uptake of the 2017 Citizen’s Manifesto.

She continued that they launched the assessment report in order to develop citizens’ capacities as decision-makers in selecting the type of leader they wish to elect and to make political leadership more responsible through persistent dialogue between citizens and political leaders.

Doing a power point presentation of the Report, Government Specialist for the Committee, Emmanuella Elizabeth Sandy, said the review process looks at the commitment made by political parties during the launch of the citizen’s manifesto which assesses the extent to which issues raised by citizens were adopted into party manifesto and polices leading up to and after the March 2018 general elections.

She added that the Citizen’s Manifesto also provides an assessment of the incumbent’s uptake of the citizens’ demands in the first year of administration, adding that seven issues were identified in the 2017 citizen’s manifesto which were: asset declaration, women political representation, youth political representation, representation of persons with disabilities among others.

She said in 2017 when the country was preparing to hold its general elections in March 2018, there was a tense political stalemate between the two major political parties.

She said the citizens’ manifesto initiative intended to shift the growing tension in politics to policy-driven discussions by helping voters better understand the value of their votes rather than simply relying upon self-serving politicians and that was when they catchphrase ‘My Vote, My Life’.

She continued that as the nation is preparing for the 2023 general elections, the general political discourse is bordering largely on ethno-regional politics, hate messages, spread via social media and other platforms has created an unpleasant developments in the country and it has a potentially devastating consequences on the country’s democratic consolidation process.

She said asset declaration was flouted by many political parties and presidential aspirants even though 93% of voters requested that persons running for the presidency in 2018 should publicly declare their assets, but it was only the presidential aspirant of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray,who declared his assets in 2017.

Officially launching the report, Senior Programme Advisor for Ireland, Josephus Ellie,said they believed that strengthening governance requires effective institutions, open and participatory democratic political system, inclusive societies that respect human rights.

He said they also believe that as societies and their economies become more complex and diverse-especially at a time like this in Sierra Leone, there was need for a deeper and substantive relationships and communications among relevant democratic institutions and acts including government, civil society, political parties and the citizens at large.

“As part of our work on key governance and accountability processes in Sierra Leone within the context of Covid-19 and our overall support to the 2023 elections preparedness, we are pleased to work with IGR and CARL, particularly in this case to evaluate how aggregate demands of citizens which were codified in the 2018 Citizens Manifesto have been addressed,” he said.

He also said the citizens’ manifesto offers an opportunity for citizens’ participation in setting out their own priorities and it presents a framework of citizenship engagement wherein they can determine their own future and work together for the common good.

“The findings of this evaluation exercise are interesting as balanced and remain germane to citizen’s needs, we encourage you to use the report as evidence for continued engagement with government and other relevant stakeholders and you should use it as the foundation for the development of another citizens manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections. Most importantly, use it for coherent public education on the many important issues contained in the report,” he said.