Ibrahim Kargbo Jr rejoins NK Celje

By Sahr Morris Jr

Sierra Leone and Belgium younster, Ibrahin Kargbo Jr has rejoined Solvenia PrvaLiga side NK Celje on a permanent deal the club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old who on the 13 January 2022 moved to the same club from FC Dynamo Kyiv on loan has finally left the Cypriot club Doxa Katokopias where he was on loan for the rest of the season from Kyiv.

NK Celje confirmed on their twitter page: “Just before the start of the winter preparatory period, the attack has also been strengthened: Ibrahim Kargbo Jr., welcome to Celje! ”

Kargbo joined Dynamo halfway through the 2019/20 season, but he’s made only 3 appearances for the White-Blues’ first team due to injuries. In 2020/21 season he performed for FC Olimpik Donetsk on loan.

Kargbo played youth football for Beerschot, Reading and Crystal Palace, before signing for Roeselare of the Belgian First Division B in January 2018.He moved on loan to Lierse Kempenzonen in August 2019.

In December 2019, Kargbo signed for Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv. In August 2020, he moved on loan to Olimpik Donetsk. In January 2022, Kargbo was loaned to Slovenian PrvaLiga side Celje; however, his contract was terminated just one month later.

In August 2022, Kargbo was loaned to Cypriot club Doxa Katokopias. After half a season in Cyprus, where he made seven league appearances, he returned to Slovenia and signed with Celje on a permanent deal.