I was appointed to make President Bio’s dream comes true –Alpha Khan

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The current Presidential Spokesperson and former Mines and Mineral Resources and Information Minister in the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration of the now main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), Alhaji Alpha Khan, has said that he will make sure that President Bio’s policies and wishes for the development of Sierra Leone succeed because that was why he was appointed.

He made the above assurance on while being hosted on the African Young Voices (AYV) Television’s ‘Hot Seat’s program, where he was speaking on his appointment as spokespersons to President Julius Maada Bio.

Speaking with AYV’s Amadu Lamrana Bah, Alhaji Alpha Khan said his appointment was meant to serve the people of Sierra Leone and not the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

“Me being appointed by President Bio as his spokesman was not an SLPP appointment but a government’s appointment. I am still with the All People’s Congress (APC) party, I have not resigned neither have I been sacked from the party. I was appointed to make sure that President Bio’s dream comes true because he believes in me,” says Alpha Khan.

Being that he is still claiming to be with the APC party and at the same time a mouthpiece for the president, Khan said during elections he will ask the people to choose the leader they already know-President Bio.

“Yes, better is the devil that you know than the angel you don’t know. President Bio is a good leader and a Godly man.”

The discussion got more interesting when Amadu Bah inquired how Alpha Khan felt that his party was accused by the President of being responsible for the violent insurrection as the President puts it in his address to the nation.

He responded that President Bio has big ears and that he knows more than the ordinary man, so if he said some of the APC members were behind it, he had a good reason for that statement, adding that President Bio has knowledge of insurrection so he knows one when he sees it.

To wrap-up the Program, AYV’s Lamrana asked what Alpha Khan meant by a native song he had sang on a recent AYV TV program, he responded by informing that the song means ‘one should choose those who chooses them’.