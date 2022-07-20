I am overwhelmed by the number of female migrants from Middle East -Activist

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The Executive Director for the Advocacy Network Against Irregular Migration (ANAIM), Sheku Bangura, has pleaded to the nation and humanity at large to come to the aid of hundreds of female migrants mostly from the Middle East,who are faced with serious psychological, physical and emotional disorders and challenges.

Sheku Bangura made the plea while explaining the risk involved in irregular migration during an exclusive interview with Concord Times.

Bangura said most of the migrants in the Middle East were used as sex workers and slaves. He added that instead of a well-paid jobs they anticipated, many of the young women were exploited and abused by their employers.

He said some of migrants had taken loans and sold their property to pay for passports and medical checks with the hope of working in restaurants, hotels, shops and the likes to earn significant amount of money and return home, but that they were mostly used as domestic servants and subjected to abusive situation including slavery.

With over 80 young ladies clustered in his small third-floor office at Ferry Junction in the East end of Freetown, Bangura said all of the women have similar stories of bitter experiences in either in Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman or in North Africa.

Bangura disclosed that his organization has registered over 1000 young girls and women who returned from the Middle East and that said many of them started leaving the country after the 2014-2015 Ebola outbreaks which further exacerbated the already poor livelihood condition in the country.

“Most of the ladies returned with many problems including serious health complications and trauma. I have registered a number of them that returned with fatherless babies, some of them were raped, imprisoned and tortured. Others were used as sex workers, slaves and worked without payment,” he said.

He said some of the young ladies were in dire need of medical attention including counseling and most of them want to start a business or acquired skills training in institutions.

Bangura said some of the ladies were doing businesses but auctioned them to facilitate their travelling and now they want to start business again, but they have no money to do so.

“If people are advocating for equal opportunities of women and men participation in politics, gender equity and all the likes, then let them don’t forget that there are hundreds of young Sierra Leonean women who are slowly losing their futures,” he said.

He said upon their returns, most of the women were neglected by their families, husbands, boyfriends and neighbours.

Bangura said with limited resources, there was little he could do help the vulnerable women. He urged government and the country’s parliamentarians to pass laws that will prosecute traffickers, smugglers and other offenders, and victims in turned protected.

“I am working with international lawyers and humanitarians who are willing to prosecute employers who enslaved migrants without paying them. I am pleading to humanitarians to please come to the aid of these vulnerable migrants”.