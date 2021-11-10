“I am here to help Salone children” -American Humanitarian

November 10, 2021

Katherine Cassidy, a humanitarian and former American journalist, finds her calling living among Sierra Leonean children in Kambia

American humanitarian Katherine Cassidy has a special love for Sierra Leone. She previously worked as a journalist in the United States before coming to Freetown in 2017 as a volunteer with the Catholic Relief Services. Since then, even after ending her CRS work, she has championed the cause of orphans, blind kids, out of school and adolescent girls in Kambia District, Northern Sierra Leone. Katherine, who is currently on a 10-day visit to Sierra Leone, spoke with Gabriel Benjamin about her life experience, projects, passion, philanthropy and more. Please read an edited version of the interview.

CT: Briefly, recall for us your first visit to Sierra Leone and why is Kambia the focus of your projects?

I first came here [Sierra Leone] in 2017 as an American volunteer with Catholic Relief Services. At that time, I was working on a USAID project called “Farmer to Farmer.” They take American volunteers with agricultural expertise and they match them with different farmers’ cooperatives through the implementer, CRS. I went to Mile 91 and Tonkolili. I trained the farmers’ cooperatives in leadership skills and group dynamics. When I came to the country and I love it, I came back on my own. I relocated to Kambia District. And my family said, ‘why are you going back? What’s special about Sierra Leone?’ I’ve been to more than 45 countries. Sierra Leone moves me like no other. I can’t say exactly why, but when I saw hungry children and their families— myself, I’ve never known a day of hunger in my life—I said, what can I do? What can one person do? I only have my personal money, but I feel that I can share that with children. And I’m honoured that people consider me a humanitarian. But I hope that all of us care about one another, care about our neighbours.

Tell us a bit about yourself

Hahaha… I’m 62 years old and I served nine or 10 years ago in the State House of the Maine legislature. That’s the equivalent of your districts and your district councils. I was elected by the people to the state legislature, and I served for one term. When I was not reelected in 2014, I found the USAID program “Farmer to Farmer” through the CRS. And I came for the first time to Sierra Leone. I have a journalism background. I come from outside of Washington DC with my family, my father was in government and I went to Wellesley College, which is all women, a very well-known school. I remember coming to Sierra Leone five years ago, and I said at 57, I have found my calling. I can spend years and years reporting and asking questions and learning and writing articles, you know, about communities and how we live, the way we get by. But it took until age 57 for me to feel deeply in my heart that I’ve found my place and my calling.

CT: Can you tell us what the motivation for doing humanitarian work is, and what life lessons have been learned from it?

I have learned more from five years in Sierra Leone and Africa than a lifetime in America. Just sharing, giving, being empathetic, and compassionate. In America, these are not necessarily natural qualities. We too have endured 22 months of the pandemic, which has impacted every country in different ways. When I went to Kambia, it was intriguing. I just can’t tell you how, I mean it, and of course, it’s so different from the United States. I mean, we have everything we need. We take so many things for granted. Every family has a vehicle. Every family has a house, a place to live, to enjoy running water, the toilets, we don’t lack anything there. And here, the families are humble, they love, they share and they support each other, and the community cares for one another. So, I saw these qualities in everyday life that I didn’t see over there. It draws me here. It’s now the biggest thing in my life, to be with my friends and the people that I have gotten to know are my families.

Katherine Cassidy assisting Social Workers in Sierra Leone to distribute 80 hot meals to the homeless and mentally challenged near Cotton Tree

What impact have you made with your work?

A white woman with long hair will attract children and they want to touch my hair. So I love pulling Le1,000 from my pocket and providing something for them to eat. That’s the small everyday moments, but we have created this NGO in the last year in Kambia called the HOPE Center for the Vulnerable. HOPE stands for Health, Opportunities, Protection and Education. And what more do children need in their lives? Well, they do need a lot more, but let’s begin with providing hope or health, opportunities, protection and education. Our NGO in Kambia serves three groups of beneficiaries: the blind, orphans and adolescent girls. We have 33 blind adults who come from the villages. We have 25 orphans in secondary school, a mix of boys and girls, and we have 16 adolescent girls, some are mothers, some are orphans, they all dropped out from school and we returned them last September to school. It’s a joy to be able to do so much with the little that I have.

In 2017, you picked up Isatu, the blue-eyed girl.

Oh my God! Oh my goodness!

Was she a street beggar, a destitute?

She is an orphan I met in 2017. Here’s this 10-year-old girl, Isatu, with beautiful blue eyes. Remarkable! I was drawn to her. Out of 30 primary school girls, she’s the one who just spoke to me. I have stayed in touch with her. Even for the two and a half years that I haven’t seen her. We got her into school for the first time at age 10. She couldn’t read, she couldn’t write. She had been selling on the streets, and her family needed the money. And I said how can you treat a girl like this with no opportunity and force her to give up her education? So, I enjoyed being with her and I taught her ABC. We got her into primary school, and then she disappeared. Her family took her out of school and went to Guinea. I thought I had lost contact. I found her uncle who gave me a phone number. Last December, we finally contacted her. She was selling fish in a village beyond Conakry. I sent a friend to bring her back. She came back to Kambia. Her family is in a village in Lungi. Just two days ago, the first thing I did off the plane was to go to the village near Lungi. It was precious. It was beautiful to be with her. We got her back in school in Kambia. She’s now 14 years old. I want to stay in touch with this girl through her teenage years and beyond.

She’s one girl that represents the children of Sierra Leone who need a push, who need a chance. She’s the lucky girl for me. And I’m the lucky adopted mother.

Isatu Bangura looks at her second-row seat in Class 6 at RC Primary in Mayaya, Port Loko District.

Are you in any partnership with other organizations?

We are trying to. I have had tremendous financial support from my family members and friends on Facebook. Well, there’s been a gap of 22 months because of the pandemic. With the HOPE Center for the Vulnerable, I hope that there can be other financial support, from local and international organisations. I cannot continue to support 33 blind children by myself or 16 girls in school.

What does success look like for you and what would you like to be remembered for?

I’m overjoyed when I can be among the beneficiaries of our project. I spent some hours with Isatu and she was so proud. She pointed to her seat in the classroom. Moments like that are just joyful for me. If we can get more financial support, we will have more impact on the ground. What I would like to be remembered for? Umm… maybe helping a 14-year-old girl with blue-eyes gets into school. I tell her, blue-eyes are for education and she believes me.