Hubble Space Telescope witnesses explosive star death

31 years of Hubble telescope images

Hubble took this image of the rare blue variable star AG Carinae, located 20,000 light-years away from Earth in the Milky Way galaxy, to celebrate the 31st anniversary of its launch. The star has experienced several explosions that created its distinctive halo.

The Orion Nebula is 1,500 light-years from Earth and is located in Orion's Belt in the constellation Orion. It's one of the brightest nebulae — and on a clear, dark night it's visible to the naked eye. The nebula is Earth's nearest star-forming region.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990.