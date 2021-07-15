HRCSL trains district human rights committee members

July 19, 2021

With funds from UNDP and Irish Aid, the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone has trained thirty-two (32) members of the District Human Rights Committee (DHRC) on the implementation of gender justice international frameworks.

The purpose of the training at the Africana Village Resort in Kambia on Thursday July 15 and Friday July 16, 2021, was how DHRC members will monitor and report on the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, (CEDAW), Maputo Protocol and UN Resolutions 1325 and 1820.

In her statement, Director of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Gloria Bayoh stated that their traditional partners; UNDP and Irish Aid want those who helping the Commission in places where their presence is not felt, to be aware of the gender justice international frameworks, as well how to monitor their full implementation.

She noted that one thing that is lacking in Sierra Leone is data collection, which is why the Commission wants to use the DHRC members to help them achieved that goal so that when UNDP want to support members of the committee on a particular activity, they will know the actual number of people that needed such intervention.

“We are also trying to monitor the gender justice laws that the government is concern about. Going forward, we want whatever data we have we should share so that the whole world we know about it. This training is very important because the work of the Commission is enormous and we cannot be able to do it alone,” she said.

Chairperson of the Commission, Patricia Narsu Ndanema stated that DHRCs have a very important role to play in monitoring the implementation of the gender justice regional and international frameworks as they all hinge on women’s empowerment.

She said findings from monitoring the implementation of these human rights instruments provide information to government on progress made so far in terms of implementation, challenges faced, and strategies to enable more effective application of human rights standards and subsequently the enjoyment of human rights for women and girls.

Madam Ndanema noted that the Commission has been playing an important role in monitoring the implementation of these local, regional and international human rights instruments, citing the conduct of public education and community engagements on the domesticated laws in schools and communities and have had positive results from community feedbacks which have subsequently led to further interventions.

Discussions around the gender justice international frameworks climaxed the training.