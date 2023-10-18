HRCSL commemorates International Day of the Girl Child

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) on Wednesday 11th October joined the world in commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child with the theme “Our time is now – our rights, our future”.

The day is dedicated to create awareness about the rights and empowerment of girls. It is also an opportunity to address several challenges faced by girls like gender discrimination, inequality, deprivation of basic human rights, and many more.

The Commission’s Directorate of Gender and Children’s Affairs engaged some schools in Freetown and in the provinces, using Human Rights and Peace Club members to talk to their colleagues about the significance of the day.

A total of seven (7) secondary schools were visited in Freetown and two each in the Western Area Rural, North, North-West, South, and Eastern provinces respectively.

In Freetown and the regions, pupils at various schools spoke about the background to the International Day of the Girl Child commemoration and its importance, as well as the challenges girls normally face in actualizing their dreams.

HRCSL staff reminded pupils from the various schools about their roles and responsibilities and the mandate and functions of the Commission.

Also, Pupils from Gateway High School, FAWE, Government Model Senior Secondary School, and John F. Kennedy International School took part in a radio discussion program at the SLBC.