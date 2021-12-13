28 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, December 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Howard University: Why these students slept out in tents on campus for weeks

By concord.web
0
120

Dozens of students at Howard University took over their student centre in October, sleeping on floors and in tents outside the building.

The weeks-long occupation was sparked by poor living conditions in dormitories, and fuelled by the high cost of attendance.

It ended after the university and the protesters came to an agreement.

Watch our video as students reflect on the longest-running protest in the historically black university’s history, and the latest episode in the battle over the high cost of US higher education.

Produced and filmed by Man Sum Lai and Alexandra Ostasiewicz

Edited by Alexandra Ostasiewicz

Read more…

Previous articleThe trip could have killed them. But people fleeing economic wreckage in the Middle East say they’d do it 100 times over
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved