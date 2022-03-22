22.7 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
How Sydney’s Harbour Bridge opened 90 years ago

By concord.web
Sydney Harbour Bridge opened to the public on 19 March 1932.

The ‘Coathanger’ was the brainchild of engineer John Bradfield who spent 30 years gathering support for it and overseeing the design and construction. The contract was awarded to British firm Dorman Long and Co Ltd, who used steel from Middlesbrough. The famous granite piers were mined from quarries in Moruya, New South Wales.

John Bradfield’s grandson Peter spoke to Witness History for the 90th anniversary of the bridge opening.

“He went through war, he went through depression (the Great Depression) and he still managed to get the support he needed to get it done,” said Peter.

