How Europe’s bold new rules for Big Tech could change the services you use



New York

CNN Business

—



Apple users could soon install apps outside the App Store. WhatsApp users could message or video call friends using Telegram, and vice versa. And the search results users see on Google could change, with potentially major repercussions for smaller online businesses.

These are just some of the changes that could come about for consumers from new landmark legislation unveiled by European lawmakers last week that aims to bolster competition in online services. By imposing new regulations on technology platforms deemed to be dominant “gatekeepers,” the Digital Markets Act (DMA) could result in sweeping changes to how EU citizens — and potentially consumers around the world — interact with major tech companies, including Amazon



…