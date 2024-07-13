How Denis Sandy pioneers series of land disputes in Freetown

Concord Times is currently investigating a plethora of land disputes along Number Two River in the Freetown Peninsular where it has been uncovered that, while serving as the Minister of Lands and Country Planning,Dr.Denis Sandy converted private lands as state property and offered same as gratis to some bigwigs within the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

Concord Times will not deeply delve into some of the disputes for now as some are being looked into by the High Court of Sierra Leone, but documents in our possession revealed how Denis Sandy pioneered some of those land disputes, especially along the peninsular.

Prior to him being sacked as the Lands Minister,Dr.Sandy was heavily criticised bythe Krio Descendants who felt aggrieved that the former was busy taking their ancestral property from them and transforming same to state property.

The family of late Justice Donald Macauley are some of the victims of such state bully and are currently seeking redress in the High Court, challenging the illegalities meted on them for their private property at Number Two River.

Investigations continue.