How a failed social experiment in Denmark separated Inuit children from their families

Helene Thiesen was one of 22 Inuiit children separated from their families in Greenland 70 years ago.
Seven-year-old Helene Thiesen peered out from aboard the passenger ship MS Disko, knowing she was setting sail from Greenland to a place called Denmark. What she could not understand is why her mother had chosen to send her away on that unhappy day in 1951.
