Housemates season 3 launched

The Housemates Salone reality tevelision show has officially been launched on Sunday 13th February, 2022, at Lagoonda Complex in Freetown.

This year’s show will commence in March, 2022 and the winner will take home two hundred and fifty million Leones (Le250,000,000) and a round trip to Dubai.

Housemates Salone is a reality television show produced by Africell and AYV TV. The show features 20 young guys and girls living together in an isolated house with no connection to the outside world and viewed live on broadcast TV and Radio, online Streaming social media, YouTube and AfriTV (IPTV) for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The show is about entertainment, fun, competition, games and exposure crowned with BIG WINS. In addition to all the fun and prizes, Season 3 will take place under all strict precautions and safety measures from COVID-19.

Housemates season one took place in February 2019 and ended in April 14. Kenchine Palmer emerged as the grand prize winner, taking home 100 million Leones,plus a full tripe to London.The runner -up position went to Monica Yeanie Ghaliwa, who took home Le50 million.

The Season 2 was won by Housemate Saraih Conteh Robert who grabbed the star prize of Le250 million and a two-week round trip to Dubai.

Sariah, the first-ever female to win the TV show, beat 7 other housemates at the final, which was held on December 13, 2020.

Sariah was a student and also a Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT) in the US. She was born in one of the most famous communities in the Western Area, Sierra Leone- the Fullah Tong Community in Central Freetown.