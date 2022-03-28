Housemates Salone seals first international sponsorship deal

The reality TV show, Housemates Salone, has on Wednesday 23rd March, sealed a sponsorship deal with two well-known international brands.

The three-year sponsorship deal with Nigerian hair brand Xpression and Turkish perfume brand Storm, was signed at the AYV headquarters, Tower Hill in Freetown.

Speaking at the press conference,Chief Executive Officer of Rumez Commercial Enterprise and representative of the said brands, Remigus Okafor, said as a little boy growing up in the markets and turning into who he is today, he vowed to himself that he will help youth in developing themselves.

He said when he came to Sierra Leone he employed girls who braid hair in front of his shop and that they were now gainfully employed and can positively impact their societies.

After seeing housemates Salone, he said he was then struck by the initiative of helping out with sponsorship by being the representative of those brands and dealing with them directly.

He observed that some elderly people criticize reality TV shows because of the way the participants portray themselves, but noted that that cannot make them ignore the participant but instead try to sponsor them and package them well in a way they can impact society positively.

He said the brands were here to bring out hidden talents and that Housemate Salone will be the right platform to help.

He said there will be some tasks in the house and participants will have the opportunity to be brand ambassadors, adding that they will be looking for talented hairdressers that would be given life changing opportunities

On his side, Ambassador Jurnior Navo thanked the brands for coming to their aid and expressed his delight to sign a partnership deal with the brands.

He continued that AYV Housemates Salone is the right platform where the brands will be widely advertised.

He said with AYV now on DSTV viewed by over three hundred countries, it would be a big boost for the brands to be recognized and become popular.

He also called on local and more international companies to come onboard and partner with them as their aim is to impact the youth positively.