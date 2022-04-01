Hostage survivor testifies in trial of ISIS member accused in deaths of several Americans

During the second day of trial, Italian aid worker Federico Motka told the jury how he was captured, imprisoned and tortured by the terror cell alongside other hostages who were eventually killed, including Americans James Foley Steven Sotloff , Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

The so-called Beatles — as the hostages came to call them because of their British accents — were the primary handlers of the hostages and, according to the Department of Justice, Elsheikh is the last of the group to stand trial. His co-defendant pleaded guilty in September and the other member, Mohamed Emwazi, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Motka told the jury he was captured in 2013 along with British aid worker David Haines on a trip to Syria to better understand the needs of refugees in the area.

“I think we’re getting kidnapped,” Motka testified that he told his boss on the phone as masked men…

