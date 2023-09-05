Hospital on Wheels: China donates $20, 000 dollar to MoHs

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

As a way of solving healthcare challenges in rural communities across the country, the People’s Republic of China, through the Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Wang Qing, has handed over $20,000 thousand United States Dollars to the Ministry of Health in support of the Hospital on Wheels Project.

The handing over was done at the Ministry of Health’s conference room, Youyi Building, where they also commemorated the one year anniversary of the project.

In his statement, Ambassador Wang Qing said he was very pleased to be invited to attend the ceremony for the initiation of a great new tour for the mobile medical clinics to travel to remote areas and provide outreach services.

He said the mobile clinic is a special gift from the envoy of President Xi Jinping during the inaugural ceremony of President Bio in 2018, adding that it was launched in 2022.

He said since then the leadership of MoHS operations team and local health department have been doing a great job.

“I know these mobile clinics have traveled to 13 districts across Sierra Leone, served more than 37,000 people, treated a lot of severe patients and saved a number of patients’ lives, especially for vulnerable babies, pregnant women, elderly people who are hard to access quality health care,” he said

He continued that they were impressed by how the mobile clinics could be an innovation and efficient solution to the healthcare accessibility problem when they are well integrated into the current health system.

“I impressed by the commitments of the Embassy’s continuous support to the project.Last year, they were able to support with $100,000 dollar to the running of the project,” Amb. Qing said.

He added that they will continue to work with the MoHS to expand the Mobile Clinics services, so that healthcare services will meet more people.

He said health and medical cooperation are always the highlight of China-Sierra Leone fruitful practical cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties over 52 years

Deputy Minister of Health two, Dr. Jalikatu Mustapha, said the government, headed by President Julius Maada Bio, through the Ministry of Health, remains dedicated to providing quality, free and accessible healthcare services to all Sierra Leoneans, devoid of the location.

She said taking healthcare to people in local communities remains central to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“I am so happy for this service; I don’t know how to appreciate the People’s Republic of China and government, especially the health ministry. This is good, we just pray that it continues,” she expressed.