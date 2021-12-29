34.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Hong Kong’s Stand News independent website shuts down after raid

Stand News, one of the few remaining pro-democracy websites in Hong Kong, has ceased operation following the arrest of seven people with links to the outlet.

They have been accused of a “conspiracy to publish seditious publications”, a colonial-era offence.

All staff have been dismissed.

Authorities say some of the articles incited secession, subversion of state power and called for foreign governments to impose sanctions.

But critics say it has struck another blow to the frail press freedom in the city.

