Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung sentenced to 15 months in prison over unauthorized Tiananmen Square vigil

Chow is a former vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded organization Hong Kong Alliance, which since 1990 has held an annual candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the bloody military crackdown. This is her second conviction for organizing banned Tiananmen vigils.

For three decades, Hong Kong has been the only place on Chinese-controlled soil allowed to publicly commemorate the events in and around Tiananmen Square, during which unarmed mostly student protesters were brutally suppressed by Chinese troops.

But for the past two years, the city’s police have banned the event , citing Covid-19 restrictions. Despite the ban, small crowds continued to show up and light candles in 2020, and again in 2021.

Chow was arrested on the morning of June 4 last year and later charged with “incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly,” a crime she was found guilty of Tuesday.

