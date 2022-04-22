Honduras extradites Juan Orlando Hernández to face drug trafficking charges

The US Justice Department at the same time unsealed an indictment alleging Hernández engaged in a conspiracy to protect and profit off smugglers moving cocaine from Central and South America into the United States.

The indictment in US District Court in the Southern District of New York charges Hernández with cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

“As is charged in the indictment, Hernández abused his position as President of Honduras from 2014 through 2022 to operate the country as a narco-state,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday at a news conference announcing the charges.

The Honduran government said Hernández, who denied allegations against him, was being flown to New York.

He was taken from a police special forces prison to an air base in Tegucigalpa,

