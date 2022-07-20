Hill side communities suffer constant power outage

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Hill-Side residents of both Sorie town and Sumalia town have raised serious concerns over interrupted and months of rationing of electricity supply in their communities by the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

Both communities have gone over two months without consistent electricity supplies due to limited capacity of the transformer to supply both communities.

John Bangura is a resident of the Sorie town community. He expressed deep frustration over what he called unfortunate situation in their communities.

“At first, we went for a month without electricity supply at all. We then mobilised and visited the EDSA Head Office at Falcon Bridge where they ended up providing us with a small transformer that only provides electricity for half of the two communities. Since then, they decided to be rationing the supply between the two communities,” Bangura said.

Alimamy Kargbo also decried the appalling situation, stating that besides the recent debilitating increments in the electricity tariff, they were also charged a significant amount on monthly basis for their metres.

“What is the minister of Energy, Kanja Sesay doing? Not only us but other communities are also experiencing similar problems and there is no one to salvage the situation. We get electricity supply for not more than 10 days per months; therefore we need an immediate intervention of authorities to solve our problem with the electricity supply.” He said.

“We are mobilizing ourselves to visit the Falcon Bridge to put across complains for the second time,” Kargbo disclosed.

Residents across the two communities emphasized that it has not been the first time that EDSA has overlooked their electricity problems.

Nevertheless, a resident confirmed to Concord Times that the rationing of electricity has mounted serious tension between members of the two communities especially when delays were made in switching over the power supply to the designated community.