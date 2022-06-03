High Court to try bike rider for alleged murder

SHARE

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Twenty-nine-year-old bike rider, Ibrahim Mohamed Kamara, was yesterday committed to the High Court of Freetown by Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for the alleged murder of one Alpha Sankoh.

The accused person was before the court on one count of murder contrary to law.

According to the police file, it was alleged that the accused on Saturday 21st January 2022, at Ro-Theren village, Romende Chiefdom, PortLoko District, murdered Alpha Sankoh.

At the start of the matter, the charge was read and explained to the accused person, but no plea was taken because it was a preliminary investigation.

Before committing the matter to High Court for further trial, Magistrate Kekura said the prosecution in a bid to prove its case against the accused person called six witnesses to testify in respect of the matter, including the formal witness, exhibit Clerk and the scene of crime officer who tendered various exhibits respectively.

He said the accused person himself only cross examined the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th witnesses but he didn’t cross examine the 5th and 6th witnesses.

He added that his duty was to examine the evidence adduced before the court and that should the prosecution established sufficient evidence against the accused person the matter would be committed to the High Court for trials, but if there’s no sufficient evidence the accused would be discharged pursuant to Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Magistrate Kekura said after looking into the evidence in its entirety including the statement of the accused person made to the police where he admitted that the allegation made against him was true and further admitted that he harmed the victim Alpha Sankoh now deceased by chopping him with a cutlass twice on his head and chin, which led to his demise.

He said in view of the confessional statement made to the police by the accused person including exhibit R1-11 which is the photographic album that contains the remains of the deceased, the death certificate and Exhibit C1-4, the prosecution had convinced him that they have established sufficient evidence against the accused for him to stand trial at the High Court.

Meanwhile,Magistrate Kekura refused bail to the accused and sent him to the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown until the commencement of the matter at the High Court.

The matter was prosecuted by Sergeant 9939 Momodu Lahai.