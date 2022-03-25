High Commissioner Rashid Sesay presents Letters of Credence to Bangladeshi President

Sierra Leone’s non-resident High Commissioner to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh has today presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Md. Abdul Hamid, Honorable President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

High Commissioner Rashid Sesay is also Sierra Leone’s resident Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Sierra Leone and Bangladesh have longstanding bilateral relations dating back to decades. One of its notable contributions to Sierra Leone was the deployment of personnel, as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission to the West African state during its civil war that ended in 2002. Sierra Leone and Bangladesh are also members of a host of multilateral organizations including the Commonwealth.

During the ceremony, High Commissioner Sesay noted that: “I am happy to be here to contribute in strengthening the relations between our two countries. Sierra Leone and Bangladesh share a lot and we are immensely grateful for your contribution through peacekeeping mission in our country.”

On his part, President Hamid conveyed his best wishes to the Government and People of Sierra Leone, adding that they were pleased to had contributed to ending the decade-long civil war.

Bangladesh is a South Asian nation bordering India and Myanmar with an estimated population of over 164 million. Globally, Bangladesh is renowned for its success in the agriculture and textile industries. It is ranked among the top global rice producing nations.