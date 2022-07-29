Help us save the life of our ailing child -Parents cry

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The parents of 8-year-old Patrick Ibrahim Koroma, who are currently resident in Makeni are calling on government and humanitarian organizations, as well as individuals to come to the aid of their son who is slowly dying due to stomach complications that led to the surgical removal of his intestine.

“Patrick was not born with that problem, but at age 3 he was diagnosed with blockage and by the time we got money and took him to the Emergency hospital for medication, his gut was already rotten. However, some foreign doctors conducted free surgeries to run an artificial intestine in his stomach. But the doctors fled the country before his final operation,” Patrick’s mother explained.

She said after the uncompleted colostomy surgeries that were carried out by the foreign doctors, Patrick was referred to the Connaught Hospital, where a Surgeon, Doctor Lebbie carried out another colostomy surgery on him, but was unsuccessful. She added that since the surgery, Patrick’s situation has been getting worse as time goes by.

“I was a university student but because of Patrick’s situation I became a drop out and took out to bike riding just to support Patrick’s situation,” Patrick’s Father, Ibrahim Koroma explained.

Ibrahim said doctors have referred Patrick to India for a proper medication but that they needed about $10,000 for the medication.

“Doctors have also advised that if delayed, Patrick’s surgery will be exposed to risks such as allergic reactions to anesthesia and excessive bleeding or risk of organ damage,” Ibrahim added.

He added that they have been struggling with Patrick for the past five years with their son.