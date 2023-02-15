Health Alert trains CSOs, others on data literacy and family planning

By Alfred Koroma

Health Alert has trained 25 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other youth representatives across Sierra Leone through RMNCAH+N Coalition members on data literacy and family planning.

The training started on Monday 13th February 2023 and ended yesterday at the Family Kingdom Hall in Aberdeen, Freetown.

With support from USAID Momentum Country and Global Leadership (MCGL), Health Alert organized the training to help the beneficiaries get deeper knowledge and understanding on data literacy and Family planning in Sierra Leone.

Avenir Emmart, an Indian national championed the opening session of the training. Speaking at the event, Emmart tutored the trainees on family planning measurement, common terms, definitions and how programs monitor performance. This was followed by a basic quiz around the primary rationale for family planning.

Health Alert which organized the training is a Network of Civil Society and Human Rights Advocacy group established in 2009 to advocate, educate and inform people on health issues and health care service delivery in Sierra Leone. The organization lobby government, policy makers, NGOs, Development partners for quality, affordable, available health care services for all irrespective of race, ethnicity, religion or sex.