Handball: Sierra Leone loses Bronze medal contest

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Men’s IHF Trophy Africa – Zones II finished on Saturday with Sierra Leone U-18 squad failed to secure Bronze medal in their third place battle against Cape Verde in the IHF Trophy in Guinea, Conakry.

The defeat saw Sierra Leone failed to make it to the next phase of the IHF Trophy as the winners of each event secured tickets to the continental phase of the IHF Trophy, which is scheduled for December 2022.

Home team Guinea enjoyed double success. At the youth (U18) competition, they comfortably beat Sierra Leone in the semi-final 44:22. At the same time, Senegal also reached the final following a narrow 35:33 win over Cape Verde. The decisive match was quite one-sided, as the hosts defeated Senegal 42:16. Cape Verde won bronze, beating Sierra Leone 31:25. Mali ranked fifth following a 35:31 victory against Gambia.

The same two teams reached the final of the junior (U20) event after Guinea proved too strong for Cape Verde (44:19), and Senegal downed Mali 30:26. Guinea claimed gold after defeating Senegal 37:20 on Saturday, while Mali beat Cape Verde 45:42 to finish third. Gambia took the fifth position after a 41:31 win against Sierra Leone.

Final standings

Zone II – Youth (U18)

1. Guinea

2. Senegal

3. Cape Verde

4. Sierra Leone

5. Mali

6.Gambia

7. Guinea Bissau

Zone II – Junior (U20)

1. Guinea

2. Senegal

3. Mali

4. Cape Verde

5. Gambia

6. Sierra Leone

7. Guinea Bissau