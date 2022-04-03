21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 3, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Guantanamo detainee repatriated to native country of Algeria, third detainee in Biden administration to be transferred

By concord.web
0
91


Washington, DC
CNN
 — 

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the repatriation of Sufiyan Barhoumi from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba to his native county of Algeria.

Barhoumi was cleared for transfer in August 2016, but had continued to be held in Guantanamo while he waited for the US government to find a willing third-party country to repatriate him to, as the government does with all Guantanamo detainees who are cleared for transfer.

Barhoumi was detained at Guantanamo nearly 20 years ago, according to the Center for Constitutional Rights.

“On August 9, 2016, the Periodic Review Board process determined that law of war detention of Mr. Barhoumi was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national…

Read more…

Previous articleUkrainian refugee with Royal College of Music scholarship in visa limbo
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved