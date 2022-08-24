Green Scenery trains journalists on Customary and National Land Commission laws

By Jariatu S. Bangura

In order to ensure that people’s land rights are not violated, Green Scenery has organized awareness training for media practitioners across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Green Scenery, Joseph Rahall, said media practitioners need to have more knowledge about the laws and work on natural resources governance on environment.

He said for the past ten years, they have campaigned for the enactment of the law as land is highly political, polluted with series of conflict and corruption.

He said the customary law makes provisions for rural women to own land, a development he described as laudable.

According to the Official Adviser for Green Scenery, Yannick Wild, there will now be a land commission that will address conflicts related issues as 70% of court cases are land related.

He said the commission will be able to know how many forest and reserve protected areas and lands that were available across the country.

He said the law makes provision for district, chiefdom, town or village land committees that will formularies land rights effectively and efficiently, among others.

He stated that in the customary law, the customary transaction of lands has now been recognized after it passage into law and it should not discriminate as it used to be.

He explained that women also have equal rights to own, use, inherit and succeed or deal with family lands.

He said land acquired by both couple will now be registered by both spouses and upon end of marriage both spouses receive the same amount of land acquired together.

He said distribution of family land to members should benefit women and men members equally and a woman whose husband dies should enjoy the land of her husband unless she remarries.

He stated that women and men have right to family lands and the right to act on behalf of the family should be guaranteed.

He said community lands are owned by the community people but the chiefs will now be in possession to manage the lands and the benefit should go to the people directly.

He stated that people found guilty of damaging protected areas will be sanctioned or punished or do a repair for the damage.

He also said communities will be allowed to use the resources in the protected areas but the government have the right to stop them when the need arises.