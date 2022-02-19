Greece ferry fire: 12 passengers still missing after fire engulfs Euroferry Olympia ship

Plumes of smoke were still pouring out of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia , footage on Greek state TV showed.

A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew were on board the when the blaze broke out on Friday, and rescue vessels have already moved most of them to the island of Corfu.

The Greek coastguard said that 280 people were rescued but twelve people were still missing from the 183-meter (600-foot) ferry which caught fire near the Corfu island en route from Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of Brindisi, a nine-hour journey.

The missing passengers were from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania, the Greek coastguard said.

“The fire is still burning and firefighting vessels have been trying to put it out,” Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis told Skai television on Saturday. Aerial footage released by the Greek coastguard on Friday showed rows of burnt trucks…

Read more…