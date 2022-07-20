Grafton Mammy Queen testifies in alleged murder case

By Jeneba A Conteh

Grafton Mammy Queen,Mrs. Musu Lahai, has on July 18,2022, testified against one Susan Komba who is standing accused of committing murder.

The accused made her 21st appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura on Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown for alleged manslaughter contrary to Law.

Police alleged that the accused on Wednesday 1st December, 2021, at Block N-10 Grafton Police Barracks in Freetown unlawfully killed Dennis Komba.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police C.Davies Cole Esq, prosecution witness No:3, Mrs. Musu Lahai, Mammy Queen of Grafton, said she knew the accused and the deceased as well.

She recalled on the said date when the deceased came to her residence at around 7pm and informed her that the accused had attacked him again.

She told the court that she asked the deceased as to what transpired between him and the accused and that the deceased replied that he didn’t do any wrong and that the accused had seized his property.

She further stated that she went to the accused and asked her as to why she was behaving that way.

The witness continues that the accused slapped the deceased and that the deceased’s son wanted to slap the accused but the deceased prevented him from do so.

She said after that she left the scene and went home while the police later obtained statement from her.

She said she was in the provinces when she heard about the death of the husband of the accused which is now the deceased.

The witness was cross examined by defense counsel S.Will Esq.

The accused is on bail and the matter was adjourned to August 1st, 2022.