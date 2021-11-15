Govt certifies HPG to operate in Sierra Leone

November 15, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Human Power Global (HPG) Sierra Leone LTD, an overseas recruitment and consultancy at Duke Street, Off Circular Road in Freetown, was on Friday 12 November, officially certified by the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Labour, to operate fully the country.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Sesay, they received their certificate to operate on 28th October, 2021, from the Ministry of Labour after looking at their work over the past six years.

He said they have been working with the government for the past years, and that due to the ban on overseas recruitment, they decided to hold on until the ban was lifted, recently.

Sesay said that they focused their recruitment on masons, steel benders, shuttering carpenters, finishing carpenters, tilers, plumbers, electricians, and AC technicians, adding that they also strive to ensure that youth acquire basic skills.

He said the organisation has been in existence since 2014 and that they have helped so many young people in the country and transforms their lives, stating that in 2014 they recruited over 300 people from Sierra Leone to the Middle East.

Sesay urged the recruits, who were present at the opening of their new office, to understand that the contract is a better opportunity for them and they must take the opportunity very seriously.

“We don’t want to know if they are educated or not. We cater for everybody and we are not looking for any certificate,” he said.

The CEO said anybody who wants to be part of the job market should register at their office, and that those already recruited would be going through an interview process in coming days.

He advised the new employees to behave well when they arrive in Dubai, adding that they must perform so as not to embarrass their overseas employers.

Deputy Head of Labour, Migration Unit, Ibrahim Deen, congratulated HPG for they were able to secure a license to work as an agency in the country.

He said the case of fake recruitment was a thing of the past in Sierra Leone.

He said they were ensuring that whosoever wants to establish an agency in the country must go through the right process like HPG has done.

He noted that gone were those days when people were taken out of the country without due process

He further stated that the organization known as Human Power Global has appealed to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to allow Sierra Leoneans to get overseas employment.

He advised the recruits that they should represent Sierra Leone very well, and they must not involve in any bed life during their stay in Dubia or any other country that they would be going to work.