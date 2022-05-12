Government engages SLTU over condition of service

The Sierra Leone Teachers Union, the umbrella body advocating for the welfare of teachers across the country on Thursday, 5th May, 2022, commenced negotiations with the Teaching Service Trade Group Negotiating Council on burning issues affecting effective delivery of teachers in the classrooms.

The negotiation is currently in progress with the relevant government authorities like the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Teaching Service Commission (TSC), and the Ministries of Finance on recommendations of negotiations on increase salaries and improved conditions of service, payment of school subsidies, recruitment, replacement, promotion and re-assessment.

It could be recalled that after the launch of the Free Quality Education programme by President Julius Maada Bio in August 2018, a delegation from the Sierra Leone Teachers Union headed by Alhaji Mohamed Salliue Bangura immediately paid a curtsy visit where they commended the government on his victory and the role of the teachers in actualising such a flagship programme. Alhaji Bangura highlighted the high expectations of the teachers regarding improved conditions of service.

Responding, President Julius Maada Bio expressed delight to meet with the executive of the teachers’ union.

He noted the great strides they are making in building an informed and intellectual society, while noting that as a government, they are aware of the concerns of teachers and assured that they will strive to improve on teacher’s welfare.

President Bio revealed that Teaching Service Trade Group Negotiating Council will be a platform to address these issues and that after series of negotiations between the Sierra Leone Teachers Union and the Teaching Service Trade Group Negotiating Council, in 2020, the first package from the Government was an increment of thirty percent 30% to teachers’ salary.

With the current rate of inflation, the Union continues to engage the government for better conditions of service as the high cost of living is not commensurate to the salary teachers are receiving.

A teacher in the east end of the city said that the salary is so disheartening when one compares it with the amount paid to public sector workers.

On Thursday, 5th May, 2022, the negotiation commenced and there are positive signs that some of these demands by the Sierra Leone Teachers Union will be met very soon.

Apart from advocating for the welfare of teachers, the Union empowers its members through workshops or in-service training, provide emergency relief packages during disaster, help those that are seriously sick with funds and bereavement package.

The Union works with government and other bodies on school related issues. As a Union, there is need to speak with one voice so as to actualise these goals rather than operating in isolation.

With high expectations from the teachers, it is expected that at the end of the engagements, government will come up with a package that will be accepted by teachers nationwide.