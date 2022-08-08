GOSL supports Wellington Fire Victims

By Alfred Koroma

The Government of Sierra Leone through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and Partners has last week provided cash transfer, food and non-food items, and medical support assurance to the Wellington Fire Victims.

Speaking at the event, Katie Milazzo, Country Director, ‘All For One’, one of the leading NGOs working with NDMA in rehabilitating the victims commended government’s timely response and expressed gratitude for the support given to the victims since the disaster happened last year.

5th November 2021, a loaded fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying granite stones at Old Wharf Junction in Wellington, the East of Freetown. The collision led to fuel spillage from the tanker, attracting residents who rushed to the scene, started scooping away the fuel and storing it in nearby makeshift. While gathering the leaking fuel, the tanker exploded and the engulfed residents gathering the fuel, bystanders and vehicles waiting in the heavy traffic. 154 people died and dozens left with life threatening injuries.

A 15-man Presidential Taskforce set up to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident says the behaviour of the public, following the collision, was a major contributing factor to the scale of the incident. “At the outset…despite the tanker driver using a megaphone borrowed from a nearby seller to advise the public to avoid the scene, he was reportedly insulted and his advice completely ignored,” NDMA Director General, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Brima Sesay who chaired the 15-man committee said while presenting the report to the President Bio in April.

The investigation also disclosed that the tanker only exploded half an hour later after the collision between the fuel tanker and the tipper truck. But that security lapses caused by poor communication between security services and the Petroleum Regulatory Agency also aided the destruction.