31 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, October 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Gordon Brown calls for richer countries to airlift surplus Covid vaccines

By concord.web
0
56

The former UK prime minister has called for richer countries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less developed nations.

Gordon Brown told BBC Breakfast that the risk from new mutations in countries that don’t have access to vaccines means that “nobody is safe anywhere, until everyone is vaccinated everywhere”.

Mr Brown has organised a letter, signed by 160 former world leaders and global figures, calling for the surplus doses to not be wasted as thousands die with the virus each day.

It is addressed to Italian PM Mario Draghi, who is hosting the G20 group of major economies in Rome this weekend.

Read more…

Previous articleThis Philippines startup is making coolers out of coconuts
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved