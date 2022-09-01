Global economic hard-hit: Gov’t stops paying for airport security

SHARE

By Alfred Koroma

The Government of Sierra Leone has stopped paying security charges for inbound and outbound passengers at the Lungi International Airport, effective yesterday 31st August 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs notified the public in a press statement.

SECURIPORT, as it is called, is a security services rendered to passengers at Lungi Airport that the Government of Sierra Leone has been paying for since 2016 but ceased paying yesterday. Government says it has ceased paying as a result of the global economic quagmire that has badly affected the country’s economy.

Government of Sierra Leone was paying $40 for each inbound and outbound passenger. However, starting today, both inbound and outbound passengers would have to pay a re-negotiated $25 for the security services. The agreed fee is to be paid by each passenger through an online platform/digital payment system developed by SECURIPORT.

To give effect to the above, effective 1st September 2022, all inbound and outbound passengers are required to pay the sum at the time of purchasing their air tickets by using either of the following facilities: Orange Money, Afrimoney, and online payment platform or through Ecobank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB).

The fees collected by SECURIPORT will allow authorities to utilize cutting-edge border control technology tools to ensure the safety of passengers, air installations, and other airport related hardware and equipment, the press statement reads.